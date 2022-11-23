A one-time $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware

If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)

Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.

And it is important to note that this program ends this month on November 30th.

Apply now to get the money online

Right now, adult Delawareans who were over age 18 and living in the state on December 31, 2021, and who have not previously received a 2022 Relief Rebate may apply online by clicking here. You will first have to enter in your social security number on this official, secure government website to pull up your account info.

Hurry now and apply before the end of the month.

What do you think about this one-time $300 payment from the state of Delaware?

