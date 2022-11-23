A one-time $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSCNT_0jD0FcrL00
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash

If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)

Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.

And it is important to note that this program ends this month on November 30th.

Apply now to get the money online

Right now, adult Delawareans who were over age 18 and living in the state on December 31, 2021, and who have not previously received a 2022 Relief Rebate may apply online by clicking here. You will first have to enter in your social security number on this official, secure government website to pull up your account info.

Hurry now and apply before the end of the month.

What do you think about this one-time $300 payment from the state of Delaware?

Go ahead and share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it to spread this article with other readers.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes.

If you would like to read articles on your phone, please consider downloading the NewsBreak app by using this link right here. I get a small commission for each download at no cost to you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# inflation# stimulus# economy# 2022

Comments / 33

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
34919 followers

More from Jake Wells

Arizona State

Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and renters

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some great news: if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are some helpful programs that are definitely worth your time.

Read full story
27 comments
Pennsylvania State

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.

Read full story
365 comments
Colorado State

Millions of stimulus dollars still available for Colorado homeowners and renters

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.

Read full story
18 comments
Nevada State

Millions available to homeowners and renters in Nevada

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Nevadans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:

Read full story
10 comments
Kentucky State

New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,

Read full story
291 comments
Akron, OH

Where to find the best Italian food in the area

photo of pasta with meatballsPhoto byPhoto by Jason Leung (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Where can you go in the Akron area that has really good Italian food? Thankfully, there are quite a few convenient options. I've narrowed it down for you. Here are the three best choices you'll find right in town.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.

Read full story
282 comments
Akron, OH

Here's where to find the best barbecue around

barbequePhoto by Luis Santayo (Creative Commons) I know that the Akron area is not necessarily known for its barbecue. But I can say with confidence that this is going to change. Why? Because I've found some fantastic barbecue, right here in Rubber City. This list includes several options that are sure to delight everyone. I'm going to list these out by price going from lowest to highest.

Read full story

63% of Americans want more stimulus payments from government

photo of money and calculatorPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danelvich (Creative Commons) As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. And people are feeling the pain in their wallets. In fact, a recent poll done by Newsweek shows 63% of Americans support a new round of stimulus checks from the federal government to combat inflation.

Read full story
188 comments
Lucas County, OH

This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt

money spread outPhoto by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons) Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.

Read full story
46 comments
Florida State

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)

Read full story
48 comments
Arizona State

New proposal would give families hundreds each month in Arizona

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

Read full story
36 comments
Texas State

Millions of stimulus dollars available to Texas homeowners and renters

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) As you know, Texans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. So, if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:

Read full story
41 comments
Ohio State

Shopping at Dollar General? Beware of deceptive pricing lawsuit

Dollar General storefrontPhoto byPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) Have you shopped at a Dollar Store recently and thought you paid too much for an item? Well, according to the state of Ohio, this occurrence has become quite common. Tennessee-owned Dollar General has over 900 stores in Ohio.

Read full story
28 comments
Ohio State

$500 million now available in new state program

hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)

Read full story
34 comments
Ohio State

Make driving less stressful for you and your family in Ohio

driving on roadPhoto by Jaromir Kavan (Creative Commons) Driving has become more challenging today than ever before in Ohio. And a survey showed that 50% of drivers feel more stressed on the road now versus before the pandemic. (source) What can we do about these problems? Well, thankfully this week was National Teen Driver Safety Week and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers some helpful advice to help keep teens safe while driving. A lot of the same information that helps teams can apply to all drivers.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

New stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.

Read full story
257 comments
Mississippi State

Millions available to Mississippi homeowners and renters

Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Student loan forgiveness website now open in Florida

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) If you're in Florida and you have have any student loan debt at all, you'll want to keep reading. Floridians on average have federal and private student debt of $35,496 and you might be able to get a lot of that debt forgiven.The new website where you can get back up to $20,000 back is live now and in beta. There might be a few bugs or hick ups, but it is active and you can visit now before the website officially launches at the end of the month. The website can be found right here.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy