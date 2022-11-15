Here's where to find the best barbecue around





I know that the Akron area is not necessarily known for its barbecue. But I can say with confidence that this is going to change. Why? Because I've found some fantastic barbecue, right here in Rubber City. This list includes several options that are sure to delight everyone. I'm going to list these out by price going from lowest to highest.

Big Eue's

The first place that you need to know about is Big Eue's barbeque. Imagine bbq heaven. What would it look like? You would have options galare at a great price, right? Check. Everything is tasty and the sauce is great. Double check. Honestly, that's Big Eue's. The menu is huge and the portions are too. Kool Aid Pie? Yes please! You can get enough food to fill you and even have some left overs for under 10 dollars. And the online ordering service is really handy.

Just order online (even with your phone) and some yummy barbeque will be ready for you when you arrive.

Don't let the looks deceive you: Big Eue's isn't fancy. It's just great barbeque. It's located just a couple miles down the road in Cuyahoga Falls on Portage Trail in a commercial area next to State Farm. You can visit Big Eue's website here.

Jimmy's Backyard and BBQ

Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ prides itself on providing delicious BBQ and homemade sides every day. Jimmy's BBQ is BBQ with a twist. Sure, the regular favorites are available such as brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and of course ribs. But Jimmy’s also has a “Mexi-Que” menu which consists of Burritos and Nachos made with our smoked meats, topped with your choice of a variety of fresh toppings and homemade salsas. I know what you're thinking. Is this just mexican food with BBQ sauce thrown on top? Nope! Not at all. It is more like an authentic twist on barbeque and Mexican food altogether. You can visit Jimmy's website here.

City Barbecue

Here's a delightful bbq joint that you'll want to visit next time you're in West Akron. City Barbeque. The menu is full of classics and some unique flavors too such as Nashville hot chicken, fresh cut fries, fried pickles, ribs and more. For dessert, don't forget about the peach cobbler, banana pudding and triple chocolate cake. You can check out City BBQ at their website here.

Did I mention one of your favorites? If not, what is one of your favorites? Feel free to share in the comments!

If you found this article helpful or interesting, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes. If you would like to read articles on your phone, please consider downloading the NewsBreak app by using this link right here. I get a small commission for each download at no cost to you.

