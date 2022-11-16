63% of Americans want more stimulus payments from government

photo of money and calculator Photo by Olia Danelvich (Creative Commons)

As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. And people are feeling the pain in their wallets. In fact, a recent poll done by Newsweek shows 63% of Americans support a new round of stimulus checks from the federal government to combat inflation.

Over the summer, the city of Austin started a new program where it sent began sending out monthly checks of $1,000 to 85 households at risk of losing their homes — an attempt to insulate low-income residents from Austin’s increasingly expensive housing market. (source) But what if this concept or something even bigger was implemented on a larger scale?

So, on that note, a restaurant owner started a Change.org petition that requests $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for all Americans. This petition now has over 3 million and forty-eight thousand signatures on it at the time of publishing, so clearly it's resonating with a lot of people.

Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts for things like utilities, rent and child care. Stephanie Bonin

