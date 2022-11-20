This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt

money spread out Photo by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons)

Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.

The Toledo City Council voted agreed to put $800,000 toward eliminating medical debt in the northwest Ohio city through a partnership with RIP Medical Debt. In addition, according to the Toledo Blade, Commissioners in Lucas County, intend to match that with their own $800,000, bringing the total to $1.6 million.

Millions of people face challenges with medical debt

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation and The New York Times, a fourth of Americans have had a hard time paying medical bills. That's right, 25% of Americans are struggling to pay medical bills. Clearly this is a very widespread challenge. In fact, medical debt can be so bad that it causes nearly 2 million Americans to declare bankruptcy, according to NationalDebtRelief.com,

