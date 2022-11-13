The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in wallet Photo by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)

Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)

A closer look at the cost of living in these cities

Currently, the cost of living in Miami without rent or mortgage is $4,274 for a family of four people. When you include rent in the mix, the average expenses are over $7,000 per month in Miami. At the same time, the average salary is only $4,216. What that means is to make it in Miami there must be multiple sources of income. In Orlando, the numbers are quite similar. The cost of living without rent or mortgage is $3,468. In Tampa, expenses are $3,596 before rent or mortgage. When you include that expense, expenses are fast approaching $7,000 per month.

