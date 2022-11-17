Millions of stimulus dollars available to Texas homeowners and renters

money in hand Photo by JP Valery (Creative Commons)

As you know, Texans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. So, if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:

Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Texans may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

· Own and live in a home in Texas as your primary residence

· Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

· Are behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills.

· Have a household income at or below 100% Area Median income, or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Cash for Rent, Repairs, and More

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs maintains a list of local providers who offer assistance to renters and homeowners (click here). The following services may be available in your area:

· Reduced rent apartments

· Home repair

· Home accessibility modifications

· Legal aid and eviction help

· Utility bill payment help

· Long term rent payment help

· Weatherization

· Emergency and homeless services

· And more . . .

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

