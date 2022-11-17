Millions of stimulus dollars available to Texas homeowners and renters

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXKdl_0j4Mx8jX00
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons)

As you know, Texans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. So, if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:

Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Texans may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

· Own and live in a home in Texas as your primary residence

· Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

· Are behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills.

· Have a household income at or below 100% Area Median income, or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Cash for Rent, Repairs, and More

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs maintains a list of local providers who offer assistance to renters and homeowners (click here). The following services may be available in your area:

· Reduced rent apartments

· Home repair

· Home accessibility modifications

· Legal aid and eviction help

· Utility bill payment help

· Long term rent payment help

· Weatherization

· Emergency and homeless services

· And more . . .

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think?

Are your finances still recovering from the pandemic?

Which of these programs could benefit you and your family?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes. If you would like to read articles on your phone, please consider downloading the NewsBreak app by using this link right here. I get a small commission for each download at no cost to you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economy# stimulus# inflation# trending

Comments / 39

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
34236 followers

More from Jake Wells

Michigan State

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.

Read full story
221 comments
Delaware State

$300 payment coming from the state of Delaware

money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)

Read full story
26 comments
Akron, OH

Here's where to find the best barbecue around

barbequePhoto by Luis Santayo (Creative Commons) I know that the Akron area is not necessarily known for its barbecue. But I can say with confidence that this is going to change. Why? Because I've found some fantastic barbecue, right here in Rubber City. This list includes several options that are sure to delight everyone. I'm going to list these out by price going from lowest to highest.

Read full story

63% of Americans want more stimulus payments from government

photo of money and calculatorPhoto by Olia Danelvich (Creative Commons) As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. And people are feeling the pain in their wallets. In fact, a recent poll done by Newsweek shows 63% of Americans support a new round of stimulus checks from the federal government to combat inflation.

Read full story
125 comments
Lucas County, OH

This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic money

money spread outPhoto by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons) Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.

Read full story
31 comments
Florida State

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)

Read full story
47 comments
Arizona State

New proposal would give families hundreds each month in Arizona

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

Read full story
36 comments
Ohio State

State of Ohio sues Dollar General for deceptive pricing

Dollar General storefrontPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) Have you shopped at a Dollar Store recently and thought you paid too much for an item? Well, according to the state of Ohio, this occurrence has become quite common. Tennessee-owned Dollar General has over 900 stores in Ohio.

Read full story
25 comments
Ohio State

$500 million now available in new state program

hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)

Read full story
34 comments
Ohio State

Make driving less stressful for you and your family in Ohio

driving on roadPhoto by Jaromir Kavan (Creative Commons) Driving has become more challenging today than ever before in Ohio. And a survey showed that 50% of drivers feel more stressed on the road now versus before the pandemic. (source) What can we do about these problems? Well, thankfully this week was National Teen Driver Safety Week and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers some helpful advice to help keep teens safe while driving. A lot of the same information that helps teams can apply to all drivers.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

New stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.

Read full story
239 comments
Mississippi State

Millions available to Mississippi homeowners and renters

Photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Student loan forgiveness website now open in Florida

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) If you're in Florida and you have have any student loan debt at all, you'll want to keep reading. Floridians on average have federal and private student debt of $35,496 and you might be able to get a lot of that debt forgiven.The new website where you can get back up to $20,000 back is live now and in beta. There might be a few bugs or hick ups, but it is active and you can visit now before the website officially launches at the end of the month. The website can be found right here.

Read full story
9 comments
Ohio State

The spookiest places to visit in Ohio this Halloween

Mansfield ReformatoryPhoto by Tabitha Kaylee Hawk (Creative Commons) Ohio has some of spookiest places in the country, perfect for visiting during the fall (or any other season). So, let's talk about some of the spookiest places you can go to... if you dare.

Read full story
6 comments

New stimulus gives hundreds of dollars to New York residents

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)

Read full story
25 comments
New York City, NY

Social Security payment amounts increase for New York residents

photo of counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in New York. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.

Read full story
9 comments
Ohio State

Student loan relief applications now being accepted in Ohio

Photo of Joe BidenPhoto by Wikimedia (Creative Commons) If you have student loan debt in Ohio, you'll want to keep reading. According to the Biden administration, the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief is now in a beta period starting right now. This is the pre-launch for the program but it applicants can start signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month.

Read full story
44 comments
Ohio State

Social Security payment increases have been officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.

Read full story
351 comments
Chicago, IL

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy