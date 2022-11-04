Paying too much at Dollar General? State of Ohio sues Dollar General for deceptive pricing

Dollar General storefront Photo by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons)

Have you shopped at a Dollar Store recently and thought you paid too much for an item? Well, according to the state of Ohio, this occurrence has become quite common. Tennessee-owned Dollar General has over 900 stores in Ohio.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost says he received multiple complaints in his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores. (source) As a result, the state of Ohio has filed a law suit against Dollar General for deceptive pricing practices.

The Federal Trade Commission of the USA strictly prohibits companies from using such deceptive pricing practices to lure consumers. (source)

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, stores can have up to a 2% error rate on overcharges. However, according to Attorney General Yost, 20 Dollar General stores in Butler County had an error rate ranging from 16.7% to 88.2% (source)

What Charges Is Dollar General Facing?

Items at Dollar General stores were ringing up at higher prices than the prices listed on the shelves. Once the customer pointed out the error, the prices were never adjusted by store management.

For example, a Bic Click Shaver with a sticker price of $6 instead scanned for $6.50. Some Hanes socks that should have been $10.25 instead scanned for $11. (source)

