$500 million now available in new state program

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)

The program will focus on three main areas: infrastructure, workforce, and healthcare. An example of infrastructure improvements would be multi-community connecting trails, significant outdoor community space, links to community arts, history and culture, access to telemedicine. (source)

"This half-a-billion-dollar investment, which is long overdue, is an investment in the future of Appalachia and the future of each and every Ohioan who calls this region home." said Governor DeWine

The history of this program

The Appalachian Community Grant Program was created with the support of the Ohio General Assembly and is funded as part of House Bill 377. Guidelines for the grant program were developed in coordination with members of the legislature and numerous stakeholders.

Applications are not currently available at this time, but please check back as an update is coming. You can click here for more information.

