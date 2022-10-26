Millions of people have thousands of dollars in unclaimed stimulus money

Photo of money in hand Photo by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)

If you live in Ohio but have not yet filed your 2021 taxes, this would likely apply to you. For example, some individuals and families may be eligible to receive the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits. This could potentially mean thousands of dollars more in the pockets of millions of people. (source)

These special letters from the IRS should arrive in mailboxes over the next few weeks. These letters are printed in both English and Spanish, provides a brief overview of each of these three credits.

"The IRS wants to remind potentially eligible people, especially families, that they may qualify for these valuable tax credits," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

So if you haven't filed your 2021 taxes yet at this time, it may benefit you greatly to do so. And keep an eye out to see if you or someone you care about gets one of these letters from the IRS.

What do you think of this news from the IRS?

Feel free to leave a comment sharing what you think about this update.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes. If you would like to read articles on your phone, please consider downloading the NewsBreak app by using this link right here. I get a small commission for each download at no cost to you.