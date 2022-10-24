Student loan forgiveness website now open in Florida

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHaOU_0idWKu8200
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons)

If you're in Florida and you have have any student loan debt at all, you'll want to keep reading. Floridians on average have federal and private student debt of $35,496 and you might be able to get a lot of that debt forgiven.The new website where you can get back up to $20,000 back is live now and in beta. There might be a few bugs or hick ups, but it is active and you can visit now before the website officially launches at the end of the month. The website can be found right here.

How does this student loan forgiveness work?

According to the official government website, the student aid program will give eligible borrowers with full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients. If you're not sure what kind of loan you have, just visit the website and enter in as much information as you can.

How do you know if you qualify for this student loan forgiveness?

You can start by looking at your tax returns to verify how much income you've made. You qualify if you are an individual that made less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020. If you have a family that made less than $250,000 in 2021 or 2020, you qualify.

Again, you can go to the official website right here to sign up. It is https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application.

What do you think of this student relief program?

Do you agree with it or disagree with this student loan forgiveness? Please share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media with friends and family. Thanks so much.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes. If you would like to read articles on your phone, please consider downloading the NewsBreak app by using this link right here. I get a small commission for each download at no cost to you.

# money# economy# inflation# 2022# student loans

