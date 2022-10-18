The spookiest places to visit in Ohio

Ohio has some of spookiest places in the country, perfect for visiting during the fall (or any other season). So, let's talk about some of the spookiest places you can go to... if you dare.

The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield

The Ohio State Reformatory once served as a state prison where it housed more than 150,000 inmates throughout its time. The prison is famous for being the backdrop setting for several movies such as The Shawshank Redemption. The Ohio State Reformatory offers only abbreviated tours from September 6th-November 15th as there is their haunted house called Escape from Blood Prison. Here's a sneak preview of this wild adventure!

South Bass Island Lighthouse in Put-in-Bay

South Bass Island Lighthouse is a location that you won't forget. There have been many reports of strange activity at this lighthouse such as creepy footsteps, slamming doors and unexplained noises coming from this lighthouse. There is also story of one of the early workers, Samuel Anderson, who died in the late 1800's. Anderson's death was ruled a suicide after falling, jumping – or being pushed – off a cliff by the lighthouse. (source) Here's a sneak preview of the lighthouse in video.

The Witch's Tower

This tower is located near Dayton and is actually tied to the death of a girl in 1967 who was killed in a lighting strike. This location is also called Lookout Tower — known also as Frankenstein’s Castle, and Patterson’s Castle. The structure was completed in 1941 in what is now Hills & Dales MetroPark. (source)

There you have it. Those are some of the spookiest places in Ohio. Did I miss any that you recommend? Feel free to share them with me in the comments.