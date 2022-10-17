Social Security payment amounts increase for New York residents

photo of counting money Photo by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)

If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in New York. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.

The U.S. government announced recently that Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments this upcoming year, the largest increase in over 40 years. That means starting in the new year, checks will be $140 per month higher. (source)You can learn more in this video from Queen City News.

How do these cost adjustments work?

The Social Security Administration has a cost-of-living adjustment each year that is called COLA. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not eroded by inflation. ( source ) Since inflation is so high in the United States at this time, the Social Security Administration has decided to increase benefits.

So with this news, this means that the over 70 million people on Social Security will see a payment increase of 8.7%.

