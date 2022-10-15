Student loan relief applications now being accepted in Ohio

Photo of Joe Biden Photo by Wikimedia (Creative Commons)

If you have student loan debt in Ohio, you'll want to keep reading. According to the Biden administration, the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief is now in a beta period starting right now. This is the pre-launch for the program but it applicants can start signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month.

How the student loan forgiveness works

According to the official government website, the student aid program that provides eligible borrowers with full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients. This was a program put into place by President Biden in 2021.

What are the qualifications for this program?

You qualify if you are an individual that made less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020 or if you are a family that made less than $250,000 in 2021 or 2020. That's it. There are no other qualifications.

You can go to the official website right here to sign up. It is https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application.

