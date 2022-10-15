Social Security payment increase officially announced

man holding money Photo by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)

If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.

The U.S. government announced recently that Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments this upcoming year, the largest increase in four decades. That means starting in the new year, checks will be $140 per month higher. (source)

How Cost Of Living Adjustments Work

Each year the Social Security Administration has a cost-of-living adjustment called COLA. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not eroded by inflation. ( source )

"This will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," predicted Mary Johnson, a Social Security policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit group. ( source )

And with this news, we now know that the COLA is 8.7% for individuals.

What do you think of this news regarding Social Security? Is this COLA amount actually high enough to cover the price increases for goods and services?

