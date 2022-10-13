Where to get the best pizza in Chicago





photo of pizza Photo by manvi mathur (Creative Commons)

Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.

Bongiorno's

Bongiornos is located just a few steps off of Michigan Avenue between The Wrigley Building and Trump Tower. It's a family-owned restaurant that is proud to serve you a delicious, fresh Italian cuisine sure to satisfy your palate. In fact, they are dedicated to providing you with the best pizzas and pasta in town. Not only is their pizza fantastic, I also love their tiramisu. It is always amazing. Whether you want to enjoy the nicer weather outside on terrace along the river or eat indoors, you're sure to have a great experience. If you can't make it in person, Bongiorno's also delivers to right to your door. You can order online here .

Spacca Napoli

Spacca Napoli serves an authentic Neapolitan style pizza baked in an oven built by third and fourth- generation artisans from Napoli. The crispy and delicate dough will please everyone and the outstanding wine selection perfectly compliments the flavorful menu.The kitchen crew uses Ingredients carefully sourced from trusted vendors in Chicago. In addition, the music that is selected creates a velvety ambiance perfect for a date or to enjoy a great meal with family or friends. On The Antipasti menu, I highly recommend the tasty Arancini del Giorno. The pizzas and pastas are delicious and true to the authentic italian tradition as well as their tiramisu. The mascarpone and fine touch of espresso melt in your mouth and will satisfy your taste buds, no doubt. You can visit their website here. (Delivery service is currently suspended right now at time of publishing.)

Lou Malnatis

I'm very possibly saving the best for last right here. Lou Malnati's is a real institution in Chicago for deep dish pizza. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940's working in Chicago's first deep dish pizzeria. He brought his passion and pizza expertise, and his wife Jean, to Lincolnwood , and opened their first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria back in 1971. Lou is known for his great pizza, his sense of humor and endearing personality. The team is friendly and welcoming.You can Malnati's pizza online here.

Did I miss one of your favorites? Please feel free to share your favorite places below in the comments.