Get a $500 stimulus each month in new program

If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. ( Source )

The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot is a program from the President’s Office of Cook County and the Bureau of Economic Development. The pilot will be administered by GiveDirectly, a nonprofit charitable organization contracted through Cook County. (source)

How do you qualify for the Promise Pilot program?

Here is a summary of the qualifications to participate in this program. First, you must reside in the Cook County Illinois. You must be 18 years of age or older. Your household income level must be at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level. You also must meet all of the requirements to get this money. You can apply for this program by visiting this website right here.

It is important to note that It will take roughly 30 minutes to apply for this program, and you'll want to have a government-issued photo ID on hand.

Please apply as soon as possible as the program just opened its doors.

