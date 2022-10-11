Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents

hundred dollar bills Photo by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons)

In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. ( Source )

So if you are a taxpayer who has not yet received the first payment of $125 ($250 for married couples that are filing jointly), you actually will get the two rebate payments together. This each individual will be sent $325 or up to $650 for married couples filing jointly.

Here's more info about when you can expect your refund payment via WTHR 13.

Most importantly, you don't have to do anything to receive this money, it is coming directly from the state.

Please be aware of scams and individuals asking for any tax info

Please exercise great caution with potential scams regarding tax refunds. According to the state of Indiana, you should ignore texts, emails, or calls regarding these refunds. Never give out any personal information such as Social Security or bank account numbers to anyone who asks. (source)

If you have any questions, it is best to contact the I ndiana Department of Revenue here .

What do you think about this news?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.