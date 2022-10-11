Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago

While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.

Velvet Taco

With 2 locations in Chicago, one located on Gold Coast and the other one on Lincoln Common, Velvet Taco's mission is to offer only the freshest ingredients to craft a wide variety of unique tacos, to please each and everyone. This location is great and goes off the beaten tracks when it comes to delivering Mexican cuisine and the team shares a vision that Tacos can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.” To learn more about this specific location, you can visit their website here.

XOCO

This quick-service café from Rick and Deann Bayless, is the ideal spot for great tacos. It opens early and closes late. The kitchen crew is proud to serve the finest authentic flavor of Mexico. One of many highlights of the menu is their tortas (Mexican sandwiches from the wood-burning oven). The CHORIQUESO, and the Baja Chicken one are fantastic. Also, to fully experience your Mexican immersion, you got to try their Bean-to-cup Chocolate, the Classical is my favorite of all times. Here is the link to XOCO's website .

Big Star Taco

Big Star Taco actually has two locations in Chicago, one in Wicker Park and the other one at Wrigleyville. So if you're at a Cubs game, Big Star Taco is worthy of a detour if it only is for the Big Star Nachos and the great cocktails. This restaurant is a great spot to celebrate birthday parties or hang out with friends. At the Wicker Park location, you can order a DIY Taco kit and cocktail-to-go if you want to bring the party home. You can order or pick up Margarita Kits that include one bottle of blue agave tequila, a quart of house margarita mix & a recipe card. Each kit will serve 12 cocktails with a little tequila leftover to enjoy. Don't forget to try their fish tacos, with beer-battered tilapia fillet, chipotle mayo, cabbage, red onion, lime, and cilantro. Those are just amazing. To see the menu or learn more about this location, you can visit their website here.

So these are three of the very best Mexican restaurants in Chicago. Did you have a restaurant that you would like to add to the list? Feel free to add it to the comments. Thanks!



