Why are gas prices rising again in Ohio?





photo of gas pump Photo by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons)

Currently, at time of publishing, the average gas price in Ohio is at $3.91 per gallon, which is just a few cents higher than the national average gas price of $3.92, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Why gas prices are going up

The rise in prices is happening for several reasons. In late September, a refinery in Ohio caught fire which caused it to shut down until winter. You can see footage of this specific event right here from NBC News.

There’s also a new deal between OPEC+ countries, the group who controls how much crude oil to sell on the world market. They just agreed to slash oil production which will cut down about 2 million barrels per day. (Source)

As more people are traveling for the holidays, that means there will be more demand for gas over the next few months. When demand is up and supply is down, it's no surprise that this combination means more pain for customers when they fill up at the pump. And costs are rising all over, not just in Ohio. Here is what Gas Buddy has to say about gas prices.

In addition, gas prices are based on estimates which are very volatile. The entire country has been affected by price increases for fuel. So, as prices continue to rise, Ohio could see gas prices rising to $5 or more per gallon.

Some Good News For The Long-Term

The good news is that it seems that hope is in sight, as time passes over the long haul.

What do you think about gas prices? Is there anything that we can do as consumers about these price increases?

