Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month

Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.

This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. In a nutshell, the $42 million Promise Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of Cook County, and have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. (Source)

You can learn more about this program in the following video.

What are the specific qualifications for this program?

Here is a summary of the qualifications to participate in this program. First, you must reside in the Cook County Illinois. You must be 18 years of age or older. Your household income level must be at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level. Just visit this website for more details there about those numbers. Lastly, neither you nor anyone else in your household are participating in another guaranteed income program. You also must meet all of the requirements.

You can apply for this program by visiting this website right here. It will take roughly 30 minutes to apply for this program and you'll want to have a government-issued photo ID on hand. Please apply as soon as possible as the program just opened its doors yesterday.

What do you think about this program?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.