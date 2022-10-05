Austin, TX

Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus payments

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7JhM_0iNIYmng00
photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons)

As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. So, how would an additional $2,000 per month help your financial situation right now? That's what Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner, said when she created a Change.org petition that requests $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for all Americans. This petition now has over 3 million and forty-seven thousand signatures on it at the time of publishing, so clearly it's resonating with a lot of people.

Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts for things like utilities, rent and child care. Stephanie Bonin

It is important to note that the city of Austin began sending monthly checks of $1,000 to 85 households at risk of losing their homes — an attempt to insulate low-income residents from Austin’s increasingly expensive housing market starting in the summer. (source) Perhaps this idea could have more traction than you might think.

What you can do if you support this idea

If you support this proposal, one of the best things you can do is to sign this petition and you can also let your government representative know that you want more relief during this time.

What do you think about the idea of a fixed stimulus coming each month?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# inflation# 2022# stimulus# economy

Comments / 42

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
31471 followers

More from Jake Wells

Cook County, IL

Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus money

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.

Read full story
54 comments
Chillicothe, OH

Golden Corral has reopened in Chillicothe

photo of golden corralPhoto by Nicholas Eckhart (Creative Commons) A favorite family restaurant is opening its doors again right here in Chillicothe. Golden Corral, located at 1660 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe is now back in business, according to the Scioto Post. Some updates at this location include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace with comfortable seating, updated lighting, and food stations. No matter what kind of food you are hungry for, you’ll find a huge variety of dishes sure to satisfy yourhunger at the Golden Corral buffet. Whether you go for a Salisbury steak, pizza, enchiladas, or a healthy salad, Golden Corral’s tasty cuisine will give you whatever you're craving to eat.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.

Read full story
354 comments
Ohio State

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.

Read full story
280 comments
Louisiana State

Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.

Read full story
16 comments
Oklahoma State

New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

Read full story
135 comments
New York City, NY

New York households to payments get up to $1,050

Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.

Read full story
72 comments
Massachusetts State

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)

Read full story
54 comments
Wisconsin State

Official says Social Security may go down

photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) Do you have a loved one dependent on Social Security in Wisconsin? Maybe you're on Social Security yourself. If so, you should know that Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview about social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9% in the United States, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning for millions of people on Social Security. In fact, in the state of Wisconsin the median home cost is right at $231,000, so if the amount of income dips for retirees, there could be a serious financial consequences.

Read full story
45 comments
Chicago, IL

Some Chicago residents to get up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).

Read full story
33 comments
Indiana State

Indiana residents to receive payment for up to $650

cash fanned out in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels/Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

Read full story
127 comments

Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment of $3,284

photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Many New Yorkers facing problems using self checkouts

customer using self checkoutPhoto by Multnomah Public Library (Creative Commons) Noticing fewer employees at stores when you go shopping? Well, self-checkout at the grocery continues to expand due to labor shortages, and many shoppers are not happy about it, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Read full story
10 comments

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.

Read full story
78 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts residents receiving over 2 billion dollars in payments

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: some money is coming your way right now during this time of inflation and rising prices. How much specifically is still being determined.

Read full story
22 comments
Illinois State

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).

Read full story
172 comments
Wisconsin State

Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated

Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.

Read full story
17 comments
Georgia State

Georgia residents receiving payment of up to $500

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.

Read full story
272 comments

Social Security payments could go up by $150 each month in Pennsylvania

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.

Read full story
99 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy