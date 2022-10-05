Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus payments

photo of money on table Photo by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons)

As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. So, how would an additional $2,000 per month help your financial situation right now? That's what Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner, said when she created a Change.org petition that requests $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for all Americans. This petition now has over 3 million and forty-seven thousand signatures on it at the time of publishing, so clearly it's resonating with a lot of people.

Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts for things like utilities, rent and child care. Stephanie Bonin

It is important to note that the city of Austin began sending monthly checks of $1,000 to 85 households at risk of losing their homes — an attempt to insulate low-income residents from Austin’s increasingly expensive housing market starting in the summer. (source) Perhaps this idea could have more traction than you might think.

What you can do if you support this idea

If you support this proposal, one of the best things you can do is to sign this petition and you can also let your government representative know that you want more relief during this time.

What do you think about the idea of a fixed stimulus coming each month?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.