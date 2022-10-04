$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in hand Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons)

As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.

"Ohioans are hurting right now, whether it's from high gas prices to increased costs at the grocery store," Whaley stated.

So, who would be eligible to get a $350 stimulus check?

This money would go to individuals making up to $80,000 a year or couples making $160,000 a year or under. That is the only requirement at this time, in addition to Ohio residency. As with other programs, this money would likely be sent out by the state of Ohio too.

The American Rescue Plan would fund this stimulus check that goes to residents of Ohio. Here are a couple quick facts to consider: The state of Ohio will receive $5.68 billion in direct assistance from ARPA. The total assistance provided to State & Local Governments in Ohio is $11.01 billion. So the money is definitely there. Whether or not Nan Whaley is elected or Dewine remains to be governor, the budget is there for this plan.

