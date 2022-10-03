State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in hand Photo by Jinyun (Creative Commons)

Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.

DeWine’s administration is using federal stimulus money to grant $15 million worth of Ohio-produced meat, eggs and dairy products to Ohio food banks. (source) This money is coming from the American Rescue Plan which was put into place by President Biden. The American Rescue Plan is the same law that sent out $2,800 for married couples, plus $1,400 for each dependent. (source)

It is unclear at this time why Gov. Dewine chose the amount of $15 million dollars. Food banks have actually asked for much more, to the tune of $183 million, according to this source.

For a listing of food banks and organizations that provide food in Ohio, you can visit this resource right here.

What do you think of this news? Do you feel that Gov. Dewine should have given more money to this specific cause or do you feel he gave the right amount?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

