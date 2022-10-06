Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding money Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.

How You Can Get Help With Your Rent In Louisiana

Okay, if you rent a home In Louisiana, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program here. You can search the entire state database here to find out what is available in your city or county. Just search for your state and you can find more information on that webpage.

What You Can Do If You Have A Mortgage In Louisiana

But let's say you own a home. What are your options then? Well, if you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here to this website which features information from the department of United States Housing and Urban Development. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here to this specific website page.

But this isn't it. There are also other programs in Louisiana that are available here on this resource page. Don't give up if you're looking for help. Contact the Louisiana Housing Corporation here or this federal agency for more support.

What do you think of these programs? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.