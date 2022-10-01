New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0 , has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

A closer look at the cost of living in Oklahoma

Let's take a look at why this is needed. Overall, the cost of living for health is 113, so it is 13% more than most other places in the United States. While that is a positive, it's important to remember that is an average. Let's look at the largest city in the state: Oklahoma City. Currently in Oklahoma City, the average home cost is $197,000, which would mean an average mortgage of $944 each month, before property taxes if we assume that there is a 6.0% interest rate (source). What about other expenses? Well, according to Numbeo, the average estimated costs for a family of four before rent or mortgage is $3,142. The average salary in Oklahoma City is $3,540. Looking at these numbers, it is hard to see how many families are making their finances work right now. The average expenses are well over $4,000 but the salary is $500 less. That just doesn't add up.

With the Family Security Act 2.0, this stimulus money that comes to families could make a big difference in closing this gap financially. At this time, the Family Security Act is still in the proposal stage, so it will wait upon a vote to see if it becomes law.

What do you think about new proposal?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes.