New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327p4L_0iF0RUHa00
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

A closer look at the cost of living in Oklahoma

Let's take a look at why this is needed. Overall, the cost of living for health is 113, so it is 13% more than most other places in the United States. While that is a positive, it's important to remember that is an average. Let's look at the largest city in the state: Oklahoma City. Currently in Oklahoma City, the average home cost is $197,000, which would mean an average mortgage of $944 each month, before property taxes if we assume that there is a 6.0% interest rate (source). What about other expenses? Well, according to Numbeo, the average estimated costs for a family of four before rent or mortgage is $3,142. The average salary in Oklahoma City is $3,540. Looking at these numbers, it is hard to see how many families are making their finances work right now. The average expenses are well over $4,000 but the salary is $500 less. That just doesn't add up.

With the Family Security Act 2.0, this stimulus money that comes to families could make a big difference in closing this gap financially. At this time, the Family Security Act is still in the proposal stage, so it will wait upon a vote to see if it becomes law.

What do you think about new proposal?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# inflation# economy# stimulus# politics

Comments / 84

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
31266 followers

More from Jake Wells

Austin, TX

Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus payments

photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. So, how would an additional $2,000 per month help your financial situation right now? That's what Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner, said when she created a Change.org petition that requests $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for all Americans. This petition now has over 3 million and forty-seven thousand signatures on it at the time of publishing, so clearly it's resonating with a lot of people.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.

Read full story
325 comments
Ohio State

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.

Read full story
231 comments
Louisiana State

Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

New York households to payments get up to $1,050

Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.

Read full story
72 comments
Massachusetts State

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)

Read full story
49 comments
Wisconsin State

Official says Social Security may go down

photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) Do you have a loved one dependent on Social Security in Wisconsin? Maybe you're on Social Security yourself. If so, you should know that Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview about social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9% in the United States, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning for millions of people on Social Security. In fact, in the state of Wisconsin the median home cost is right at $231,000, so if the amount of income dips for retirees, there could be a serious financial consequences.

Read full story
45 comments
Chicago, IL

Some Chicago residents to get up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).

Read full story
33 comments
Indiana State

Indiana residents to receive payment for up to $650

cash fanned out in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels/Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

Read full story
127 comments
Alaska State

Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment of $3,284

photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Many New Yorkers facing problems using self checkouts

customer using self checkoutPhoto by Multnomah Public Library (Creative Commons) Noticing fewer employees at stores when you go shopping? Well, self-checkout at the grocery continues to expand due to labor shortages, and many shoppers are not happy about it, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Read full story
10 comments

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.

Read full story
77 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts residents receiving over 2 billion dollars in payments

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: some money is coming your way right now during this time of inflation and rising prices. How much specifically is still being determined.

Read full story
22 comments
Illinois State

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).

Read full story
172 comments
Wisconsin State

Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated

Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.

Read full story
17 comments
Georgia State

Georgia residents receiving payment of up to $500

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.

Read full story
272 comments
Pennsylvania State

Social Security payments could go up by $150 each month in Pennsylvania

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.

Read full story
99 comments

Experts say social media is leading to health problems

using social mediaPhoto by Austin Distel (Creative Commons) According to Statista during 2019 and 2020, the average daily social media usage of internet users worldwide amounted to 145 minutes per day, up from 142 minutes in the previous year.

Read full story
10 comments
Georgia State

Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers

buying item at registerPhoto by Simon Kadula (Creative Commons) If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.

Read full story
294 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy