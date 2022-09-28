Some Chicago residents to get up to $400

money in hand Photo by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons)

Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).

Over the summer, the state of Illinois started a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. In addition there are other things being done by the state to help you as well.

More Areas To Help You With Rising Costs

The state of Illinois has also suspended the tax on groceries for one year, so you are saving some money every time you shop for groceries. In addition, there has been a freeze on the motor fuel tax for six months. Lastly, a one-time property tax rebate from the state of Illinois is coming too which is for 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 up to $300 per household.

If you have not received your payment after this week, it is worth checking on the state website here.

What do you think about these different programs from the state of Illinois?

