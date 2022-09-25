Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment for $3,284

photo of money being counted Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)

In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.

For the individuals who chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting on today. For all of the other applications and disbursement methods, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be sent out on the week of October 6th. If you have not yet applied for the Permanent Fund Dividend, you can go here to set up an online account.

Where is this money coming from?

The Permanent Fund Dividend is sent out by the Alaska Department of Revenue. The Permanent Fund Dividend is an annual dividend that is paid to Alaska residents from investment earnings of mineral royalties. This annual payment allows for Alaskans to share in a portion of the State minerals revenue in the form of a dividend to benefit current and future generations.

Originally, Governor Dunleavy wanted to send out payments of over $5,000 for the Permanent Fund Dividend, but that figure was not approved. Now the amount sits at the $3,284 amount.

