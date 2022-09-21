Many customers having problems with self checkouts

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jpdnu_0i1HNOWJ00
customer using self checkoutPhoto by Multnomah Public Library (Creative Commons)

Noticing fewer employees at stores when you go shopping? Well, self-checkout at the grocery continues to expand due to labor shortages, and many shoppers are not happy about it, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

New York’s retailers employ more than 945,000 workers in more than 78,000 establishments. But as retailers are having a hard time finding workers, self-checkout is becoming more common.

For example, some stores are even using new “Smart Checkouts.” These new self-checkouts are being installed at Circle K’s in Ohio. Instead of using barcodes, the checkouts use cameras and “computer vision” to scan your purchases. There is no need for customers to scan a barcode or holding a scanner. The machine can “see” what’s on the platform. Mashgin, the company that makes the checkouts, says they’re up to 400% faster than a traditional self-checkout. (source)

While this new technology sounds incredible, many customers have some safety concerns. The customers are the ones trying out this new technology, and anytime new technology is involved, there is a transition period. And mistakes when using self-checkout can be costly. Criminal defense attorney, Lindsey Granados, said recently in a video that shoppers in the US have been charged with larceny, even when they did not mean to steal anything.

Some stores are using self-checkout machines that utilize a video of a customer, showing whether or not they tried to scan an item that has been added into the baggage area. The machine questions whether the person wants to try scanning again. Then, if another unbilled item goes through, the machine lets a store associate know to keep watch. (source)

What do you think about self-checkouts? Have you noticed more of them in your local stores?

Tell me what you think in the comments.

# retailers# shopping# economy# 2022# new york

Comments / 5

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
30508 followers

