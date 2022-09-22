Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated

Photo of Wisconsin Dells Photo by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons)

If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.

Tiktok user Georgejapan02 shared all the details in the following video that he recently posted online.

George shared that one of the most amazing things about Wisconsin is the fast food chain, Culver's. He's not wrong. George says to get a Butterburger and to try the cheese curds too. If you've never been to Culver's before, you'll find frozen custard, tasty burgers, fries, fried cheese (cheese curds) and much, much more. Everything is made fresh and you can't go wrong with Culver's.

George also mentioned Edward's Apple Orchard, which is actually near the state line and is actually found in the neighboring state of Illinois. The Walworth County Fair is found in Elkhorn Wisconsin and features monster truck shows, musicians, and much more. The fair takes place during the month of September. For more details, click here.

George shares that Wisconsin also has many beautiful lakes. Believe it or not, Wisconsin actually has 15,074 lakes! Of that amount, only 6,044 of Wisconsin’s lakes are named. Wisconsin ranks at number five as far as states with the most lakes in the United States. (Source)

These are just a few of the highlights that were mentioned in the video.

What are some things you love about Wisconsin that you feel should be mentioned?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.