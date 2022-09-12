Georgia residents receiving payment of up to $500

Photo of money on table Photo by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

You should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302 , which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.

How much money should you have received?

Well, if you’re married or filed with your spouse, you should have had a payment of $500 land in your bank account. Heads of households will receive $375 and single filers or those who file separately will receive $250. ( source )

This money is coming from the surplus of over a billion dollars based on the decisions the state made during the pandemic, in addition to Georgia's strong economy and conservative budgeting by lawmakers. ( source )

“It’s one-time money. I think it’s best when we have more than we need to send it back to the people that sent it to us, the taxpayers,” said Governor Kemp.

If you have not yet received your money by now, it is possible that there was a problem. Maybe you did not file your tax return. It's possible that you received this return earlier in the summer as well. For more info, you can visit this webpage on the state's website to track your refund or you can visit the frequently asked questions webpage here.

