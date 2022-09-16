Social Security payments could go up by $150 each month

photo of man counting money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.

Now if this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,800 in additional money that you will receive next year. It is important to note this amount is an estimate until the official confirmation from the Social Security Administration. Here's how that works.

How Cost Of Living Adjustments Work

Each year the Social Security Administration has a cost-of-living adjustment called COLA. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not eroded by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it is now looking like the COLA will be at least more than the amount of 5.9% which was COLA for 2022. ( source )

"This will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," predicted Mary Johnson, a Social Security policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit group. ( source )

We don't know the exact figures yet, but we will find out more when this information is released by the Social Security Administration in upcoming weeks. I'll be sure to give you an update as soon as that information is released.

