Experts say social media is more harmful than you think

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBtwf_0hobAZ1k00
using social mediaPhoto by Austin Distel (Creative Commons)

According to Statista during 2019 and 2020, the average daily social media usage of internet users worldwide amounted to 145 minutes per day, up from 142 minutes in the previous year.

That means most people are spending over two hours and fifteen minutes per day doing something that has been proven to make us feel worse about our own self-image and self-esteem.

What on earth are we doing to ourselves? We can’t say we care about mental health if any of this is true! But there’s even more. According to Healthline, studies have linked the use of social media to depression, anxiety, poorer sleep quality, lower self-esteem, inattention, and hyperactivity — often in teens and adolescents.

We either care about mental health or we don’t. It can’t go both ways.

Otherwise, we are the out of shape doctor telling everyone to get in shape. It’s just a talking point and it really means nothing. We must take action. We must unplug for our own sanity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNYzU_0hobAZ1k00
canoe ridePhoto by Unsplash

Quick question for you: what is the goal of those who make social media platforms?

The truth is the goal of every single social media platform is to get you to spend more time on it.

The more you’re on the platform, the money they make off of you. It’s that simple. Do companies care about your mental health? Most clearly they do not at all. They care about the bottom line. And that’s not up for debate. Zuckerberg will not be transparent about Facebook and mental health. (source) Why not? Because he knows the truth and it’s bad for business. There are shareholders that don’t want that info out in the wild, either.

Why Not Just Leave Social Media?

So, why don't most people just leave social altogether? Wouldn't that solve the problem?

For many users, it isn’t that they don’t want to delete or leave social media — it’s that social media has become so intertwined with the way that we live online that they can’t really escape it. Leaving social media would require a massive shift. People don’t like change. They like things that are familiar. And for many, leaving social space with their friends would be gone.

It’s also important to look at context. We are still living on the cusp of a pandemic. People are more lonely and isolated than ever before. It’s easy to see why so many people dislike social media but keep using the platforms. It’s where everyone you know interacts.

At a certain point, it became weird NOT to have a Facebook account or to be active at least on a few social media channels. But the good news is there is a way to unplug from the chaos and the struggles and prioritize your mental health.

The Better Way Is Surprisingly Simple

If you want to improve your health, start moving more conversations away from social media. I’m not saying you’ll be able to abandon ship overnight. Most of us are too tied to social media to do that, especially if you have an online business. But one thing we can do is start engaging more with people in a one-on-one basis. Real conversations — even awkward or uncomfortable ones — are always better than fake, censored, filtered conversations brought to you by an algorithm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14T4ep_0hobAZ1k00
phone callPhoto by Unsplash

Here's a challenge to consider: message just one person and start chatting with them today. That’s it. You can do it on the phone, video chat, a brief video or even a letter is great too. Whatever you like.

It’s time to start reconnecting with people and not living our lives in an online bubble. This will also help us focus our attention on something more positive instead of social media.

What step will you take today?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# life# economy# health# 2022# money

Comments / 10

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
30172 followers

More from Jake Wells

Alaska State

Many residents in this state are receiving a payment for $3,284 today

photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.

Read full story
Ohio State

More self-checkouts coming, despite customer issues

customer using self checkoutPhoto by Multnomah Public Library (Creative Commons) Noticing fewer employees at stores when you go shopping? Well, self-checkout at the grocery continues to expand due to labor shortages, and many shoppers are not happy about it, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Read full story
5 comments
Jackson, GA

Woman finds $500 with her food in drive-thru order

stacks of moneyPictures of money (Creative Commons) Imagine that you've been waiting in your car in the drive thru at KFC. You're given your order and you drive away. When you open up your bag of food, you get the surprise of a lifetime.

Read full story
17 comments

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.

Read full story
75 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts residents to receive over 2 billion dollars

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: some money is coming your way right now during this time of inflation and rising prices. How much specifically is still being determined.

Read full story
21 comments
Illinois State

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).

Read full story
172 comments
Wisconsin State

Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated

Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.

Read full story
14 comments

Georgia residents receiving payment of up to $500

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.

Read full story
272 comments
Pennsylvania State

Social Security payments could go up by $150 each month

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.

Read full story
96 comments

Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers

buying item at registerPhoto by Simon Kadula (Creative Commons) If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.

Read full story
291 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaii residents to get a payment of up to $1,200

Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.

Read full story
31 comments
Indiana State

Indiana residents to get up to $650 in stimulus money

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Indiana residents. You might want to check your bank statement as you have likely received (or will soon receive) a payment between $125 and $250 from the state of Indiana. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

Read full story
190 comments
Tennessee State

Opryland brings back ICE! attraction

Ice Display at OprylandPhoto by Knows Photos (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for the upcoming holiday season! ICE! is back at Opryland hotel for 2022. After a two year hiatus, Gaylord Opryland Resort's ICE! will include 12 scenes from the holiday television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

Payment of up to $750 coming to families in Connecticut

money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.

Read full story
145 comments
Delaware State

Payment of up to $600 coming to residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.

Read full story
81 comments

Social Security payments expected to increase

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Gray (Unsplash) If you or someone you care about is on Social Security here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Florida), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group. Now if this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,908 in additional money that you will receive next year. It is important to note this amount is an estimate until the official confirmation from the Social Security Administration. Here's how that works.

Read full story
213 comments
Ohio State

Customers nervous about using self-checkouts in Ohio

checkout registerPhoto by Paul Swansen (Creative Commons) Self-checkout stations are more common in stores than ever. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.

Read full story
91 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Shoppers concerned about using self-checkouts in stores

self checkoutPhoto by Paul Swansen (Creative Commons) As you know, self-checkout registers are more common than ever before. Many employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. Walmart is one of the largest corporations that continually strives to have more self-checkout stations in each store. Currently, there are over here are over 151 Walmart stores in Tennessee alone, the most in the United States. So you can expect more self-checkouts in stores soon.

Read full story
442 comments
Kentucky State

Social Security payments expected to go up in Kentucky

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you or is one of your loved ones on Social Security? If so, here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Kentucky), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Read full story
48 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy