Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers

If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.

In a recent video, TikTok user Fleegus159_barb says that she was using self-checkout at Walmart and missed one item out of five. She said that she is now banned from Walmart. Here's the video:

As you know, self-checkout registers are more common than ever before. Walmart strives to have more self-checkout stations in each store . Currently, there are over here are over 200 Walmart stores in Georgia alone . So you can very likely expect more self-checkouts in those stores as well as other retailers.

Some Attorneys Say To Avoid Self-Checkouts Because These Problems

It might sound extreme to some shoppers, but these problems are becoming more common. According to attorney Carrie Jernigan , when an item goes missing, asset protection from a big corporation don't have to present much evidence at all to get an affidavit for a warrant.

Another criminal defense attorney, Lindsey Granados , says that shoppers in the US have been charged with larceny, even when they did not mean to steal anything. Of course the charges filed depend on the retailer, but in many cases, a customer will have to pay legal fees and deal with all of these headaches.

What do you think about self-checkout? Have you ever had a problem ringing up items using one of these stations?

