Opryland brings back ICE! attraction

Ice Display at Opryland Photo by Knows Photos (Creative Commons)

Here's some great news for the upcoming holiday season! ICE! is back at Opryland hotel for 2022. After a two year hiatus, Gaylord Opryland Resort's ICE! will include 12 scenes from the holiday television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

There will be scenes featuring characters including Clarice, Bumble, Sam the Snowman, Hermey the Elf, Rudolph and more. ICE! will also feature 4 two-story-tall ice slides and handcrafted ice tunnels and arches.

A Few Fun Facts About ICE!

Here are a few fun facts about the ICE! attraction. The temperature inside the exhibit is 9 degrees Fahrenheit, so you'll be given blue parkas from Gaylord to wear while you're visiting this chilly attraction. The carvings are made from over 2 million pounds of ice and is made over the course of several weeks by artists.

You can visit Opryland's website here for more information as well as to purchase tickets here to the attraction. Tickets range from $29.99 per person to $35.99 per person. There is a $4 processing fee per ticket purchased or per bundle. Tickets are non-refundable. Optional ticket insurance is available. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Valid for one timed entry into ICE! featuring Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer™. Children 4-11 require a paid adult admission to attend with them. ICE!, featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be held Nov. 11 through Jan. 1.

Have you ever been to ICE! before? Do you plan on attending this year? Share your thoughts in the comments and please share this article with friends or family who you think might enjoy it via social media. Thanks!