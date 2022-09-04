Cash payment of up to $750 coming

money on table Photo by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons)

Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.

The requirements for this payment are actually really straightforward. You need to be a resident of Connecticut. Next, you need to have at least one child who is listed as a dependent on your 2021 tax return that is under the age of 18 years old. Finally, there are also some very specific income thresholds to consider from the state:

Single or married filing separately must make $100,000 or less

Head of Household must make $169,000 or less

Married filing jointly filers have to make $200,000 or less.

If you don't meet these specific requirements for residency, age, and income levels, then you are not eligible to receive the child tax rebate.

How You Can Apply To Get Your Money

To apply for this money, just visit this state of Connecticut webpage. Next, click on “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate” and applications must be submitted by July 31.​ Best of all, even if you owe taxes to the state of Connecticut, you'll still be able to get this tax rebate.

What do you think about this payment from the state? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

