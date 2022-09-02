Stimulus payment up to $600 coming to Delaware residents

photo of money in hand Photo by JP Valery (Unsplash)

If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.

According to Delaware Online, the rebate also applies to residents who did not earn enough to submit taxes in 2020."The state expects distributing [the] the first batch of payments was sent out at the beginning of summer based on 2020 return data," Delaware's Department of Finance (DOF) informed the US Sun.

The cash boost is estimated to help almost 600,000 residents in the state who filed their 2020 tax forms. Delaware lawmakers had been expecting an extra $824 million in revenue this fiscal year for months. (source) If your earned income was more in 2019 than in 2020, you could calculate your EITC for 2020 using the 2019 amount.

Haven't received your money yet? Good news. You can visit this helpful website from the state of Delaware Department of Revenue to find out any updates and to get more information such as the status of your refund.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes. Please consult a professional before making any financial decisions.