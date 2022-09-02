Shoppers concerned about self-checkouts in Ohio

Photo of self-checkout station Photo by Manybits (Creative Commons)

Self-checkout stations are more common in stores than ever. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.

But what if this experience could be improved?

New Smart Self-Checkouts In Ohio

New “Smart Checkouts” are being installed at Circle K’s across northeast Ohio. Instead of using barcodes, the checkouts use cameras and “computer vision” to scan your purchases. There is no need for customers to scan a barcode or holding a scanner. The machine can “see” what’s on the platform, decide what it is looking at and tally up the order in 7 to 11 seconds. Mashgin, the company that makes the checkouts, says they’re up to 400% faster than a traditional self-checkout. (source)

While this new technology sounds incredible, many customers have some safety concerns. The customers are the ones trying out this new technology. Criminal defense attorney, Lindsey Granados, said in a video that shoppers in the US have been charged with larceny, even when they did not mean to steal anything. You can see more in the video below.

So for individuals that face these problems with self-checkout, even if they aren't convicted of shoplifting, they still would likely have to hire a lawyer which can be costly.

