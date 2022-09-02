Shoppers concerned about self-checkouts in Ohio

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409rDJ_0hbKZ8qx00
Photo of self-checkout stationPhoto by Manybits (Creative Commons)

Self-checkout stations are more common in stores than ever. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.

But what if this experience could be improved?

New Smart Self-Checkouts In Ohio

New “Smart Checkouts” are being installed at Circle K’s across northeast Ohio. Instead of using barcodes, the checkouts use cameras and “computer vision” to scan your purchases. There is no need for customers to scan a barcode or holding a scanner. The machine can “see” what’s on the platform, decide what it is looking at and tally up the order in 7 to 11 seconds. Mashgin, the company that makes the checkouts, says they’re up to 400% faster than a traditional self-checkout. (source)

While this new technology sounds incredible, many customers have some safety concerns. The customers are the ones trying out this new technology. Criminal defense attorney, Lindsey Granados, said in a video that shoppers in the US have been charged with larceny, even when they did not mean to steal anything. You can see more in the video below.

So for individuals that face these problems with self-checkout, even if they aren't convicted of shoplifting, they still would likely have to hire a lawyer which can be costly.

What do you think about self-checkout?

Please feel free to let me know what you think in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# retail# shopping# 2022# stores# inflation

Comments / 87

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
28272 followers

More from Jake Wells

Nashville, TN

ICE! is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville

Ice Display at OprylandPhoto by Knows Photos (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for the upcoming holiday season! ICE! is back at Opryland hotel for 2022. After a two year hiatus, Gaylord Opryland Resort's ICE! will include 12 scenes from the holiday television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Payment of up to $750 coming to families in Connecticut

money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.

Read full story
67 comments
Delaware State

Stimulus payment up to $600 coming to Delaware residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.

Read full story
48 comments

Social Security payments expected to increase

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Gray (Unsplash) If you or someone you care about is on Social Security here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Florida), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group. Now if this estimate is correct, that amount comes to $1,908 in additional money that you will receive next year. It is important to note this amount is an estimate until the official confirmation from the Social Security Administration. Here's how that works.

Read full story
194 comments
Tennessee State

Shoppers concerned about using self-checkouts in stores

self checkoutPhoto by Paul Swansen (Creative Commons) As you know, self-checkout registers are more common than ever before. Many employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. Walmart is one of the largest corporations that continually strives to have more self-checkout stations in each store. Currently, there are over here are over 151 Walmart stores in Tennessee alone, the most in the United States. So you can expect more self-checkouts in.

Read full story
420 comments
Kentucky State

Social Security payments expected to go up in Kentucky

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you or is one of your loved ones on Social Security? If so, here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Kentucky), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Read full story
48 comments
Arkansas State

Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.

Read full story
25 comments
Traverse City, MI

Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse City

photo of money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise due to inflation and the hot real estate market in Traverse City? You're not alone! Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Traverse City whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money. But please hurry as the money for these programs is limited.

Read full story
Indiana State

New cash payment coming to Indiana residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

Read full story
135 comments
Michigan State

Social Security may decrease according to senator

Photo of money in walletPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you or do you have a loved one dependent on Social Security in Michigan? If so, you should know that Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview about social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%in the United States, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning for millions of people on Social Security. In fact, in the state of Michigan, the cost of living is 15% higher for transportation than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.

Read full story
258 comments
Florida State

Some Florida customers losing faith in using self-checkout

self-checkout stationPhoto by Scott Lewis (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. Walmart is one of the largest corporations that continually strives to have more self-checkout stations in each store. (source) And there are over 386 Walmart stores in Florida alone, the most in the United States. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.

Read full story
154 comments
Ohio State

McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio

mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.

Read full story
90 comments
Wisconsin State

Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month

counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

Read full story
183 comments

Senator says Social Security benefits may go down

Photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) If you're on Social Security or have a loved one on Social Security, you should know that Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In New York state, the overall cost of living is 120% or 20% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.

Read full story
470 comments

Social Security payments expected to see record-setting increase

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're on Social Security, here is some good news that will likely make you smile. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July (around 8.6 percent in Ohio), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Read full story
49 comments
Louisiana State

Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.

Read full story
27 comments
Columbia, SC

New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars

money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

Read full story
266 comments
Traverse City, MI

Experience the most unique bookstore around in Michigan

book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.

Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

Billions available to Indiana Residents

holding money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy