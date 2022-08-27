Shoppers concerned about using self-checkouts in stores

As you know, self-checkout registers are more common than ever before. Many employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. Walmart is one of the largest corporations that continually strives to have more self-checkout stations in each store. Currently, there are over here are over 151 Walmart stores in Tennessee alone, the most in the United States . So you can expect more self-checkouts in

When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.

Some Attorneys Recommend Avoiding Self-Checkouts

Because of these reasons, some people don't recommend using self-checkouts at all, such as attorney Carrie Jernigan. She says it is one thing that she recommends not doing. According to Jernagan, when an item goes missing, asset protection from a big corporation don't have to present much evidence at all to get an affidavit for a warrant.

Another criminal defense attorney, Lindsey Granados, said in a video that shoppers in the US have been charged with larceny, even when they did not mean to steal anything. See video below.

So for individuals that face this problem, if they aren't convicted of shoplifting, they still would likely have to hire a lawyer which can be costly.

