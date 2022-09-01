Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas





Photo of money in hand Photo by Igal Ness (Unsplash)

As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.

Programs For Renters In Arkansas

Okay, if you rent a home In Arkansas, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Arkansas Rent Relief Program here. You can search the entire state database here to find out what is available in your city or county. Just search for your state and you can find more information on that webpage.

What You Can Do If You Hold An Arkansas Mortgage

What are some options you have if you own your home? Well, if you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here to this website which features information from the department of United States Housing and Urban Development. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here to this specific website page. When you apply, you'll need some detailed information such as your monthly mortgage statement, information about any other mortgages on your home, two recent pay stubs (or a quarterly profit and loss statement for those self-employed), and more. ( source ) And don't forget about other programs in Arkansas that are available here on this resource page.

Just search for Arkansas, and you'll find a list of links there.

What do you think of these programs? Feel free to leave a comment. Thanks.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.