Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse City

Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise due to inflation and the hot real estate market in Traverse City? You're not alone! Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Traverse City whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money. But please hurry as the money for these programs is limited.

Programs For Those In Traverse City Who Rent Their Home

First, let's focus on those who rent. In Traverse City, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Michigan State Housing Authority from the state of Michigan. You can search the entire state database here to find out what is available in your city or county. For example, the Traverse City Housing Commission offers different programs. You can visit their website here.

What Are Your Options If You Have A Mortgage?

But what if you own your home? It's great to know that you have some options available too. If you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here to this website which features information from the department of United States Housing and Urban Development. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here to this specific website page. There are also other programs in Michigan that are available here on this resource page.

