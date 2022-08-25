New cash payment coming to Indiana residents





photo of money in hand Photo by JP Valery (Creative Commons)

If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

It is important to note that this money is separate from any money individuals may have already received immediately after filing their income taxes this year. As a result, Hoosier taxpayers will receive a one-time $125 taxpayer refund later this year under Indiana’s "Use of Excess Reserves" law . If you are filing a joint return, you'll receive $250.

Will you be receiving a payment?

Here's what you need to know: you will be receiving an Automatic Taxpayer Refund payment if you filed an Indiana resident tax return for the 2020 tax year before Jan. 3, 2022 or earlier. That's the key.

You also must file your 2020 Indiana resident income tax return. So when will the refund be hitting your bank account? According to the state, one-time direct deposits of $125 will arrive in bank accounts over the summer and continue into the fall. (source)

What do you think about this news?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media so they know about this news as well.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.