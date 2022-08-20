Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month

counting money in hands Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0 , has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

A closer look at the cost of living in Wisconsin

Let's take a look at why this is needed. Overall, the cost of living in Wisconsin is 90, so it is 10% less than most other places in the United States. While that is a positive, it's important to remember that is an average. Let's look at the largest city in the state: Milwaukee. Currently in Milwaukee, the average home cost is $183,000, which would mean an average mortgage of $768 each month, before property taxes if we assume that there is a 4.8% interest rate (source).

What about other expenses? Well, according to Numbeo, the average estimated costs for a family of four before rent or mortgage is $3,212. The average salary in Milwaukee is $4,363.

Looking at these numbers, it is hard to see how many families are making their finances work right now. A family has only $300 left over each month, if that. With the cost increases on food alone, the numbers simply don't add up.

With the Family Security Act 2.0, this stimulus money that comes to families could make a big difference in closing this gap financially. At this time, the Family Security Act is still in the proposal stage, so it will wait upon a vote to see if it becomes law.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes.