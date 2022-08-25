Senator says Social Security benefits may go down

Jake Wells

Photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons)

If you're on Social Security or have a loved one on Social Security, you should know that Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In New York state, the overall cost of living is 120% or 20% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.

A Little Background About Social Security

Social Security is a program that is operated by the United States federal government. Individuals pay taxes (called Federal Insurance Contributions Act or FICA) and these taxes then go into a trust fund which then provides benefits to eligible recipients. For example, some recipients include those who are retired, have disabilities, or the spouses or children of workers who have passed away.

Social Security benefits are then adjusted upward for inflation each year. This Social Security cost-of-living increase is officially known as the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

The Social Security Administration does not announce the new year’s COLA until October. So we don't know how much the amounts will change yet at this moment, but October is right around the corner, so I'll be sure to keep you updated as more information comes out.

What do you think about was said by Senator Graham about Social Security?

Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

