Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.

Programs For Those In Louisiana Who Rent Their Home

First, let's focus on those who rent. In Louisiana, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program from the Louisiana Office of Community Development. You can search the entire state database here to find out what is available in your city or county. For example, there is a rental assistance program in the City of New Orleans accepting applications right now.

What Are Your Options If You Have A Mortgage?

But what if you own your home? It's great to know that you have some options available too. If you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here to this website which features information from the department of United States Housing and Urban Development. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here to this specific website page. There are also other programs in Louisiana that are available here on this resource page.

What do you think of these programs? Feel free to leave a comment. Thanks.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.