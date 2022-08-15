Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan

book store photo interior Photo by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash)

Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.

Here's a super quick history lesson: Traverse City State Hospital was remodeled in 2000s. This state-run asylum is now a bustling community called The Village at Grand Traverse Commons and features a coffee shop, stores, restaurants, boutiques, a farmer's market, events and much, much more.

Landmark Books opened back in 2013 at this location. Landmark Books specializes in hard-to-find hardcover literature, poetry and modern fiction and we carry the area's best selection of out-of-print Michigan books. You'll know you've found the store when you see some vintage pulp fiction paperbacks on a spinning rack in the hallway. Here's a warning: these vintage books are priced really affordably and hard to pass up. I bought three for just a few dollars.

photo of books from Landmark Books Photo by Author

Want the smell of books at any time? You can pick up the Scent of Book which is a small glass bottle with a cork stopper that holds the most wonderful smell in the world, books. The coolest souvenir for just a few dollars. Pick up your own here. Want to shop at Landmark Books online? Visit their website by clicking here. Or maybe you would like a book signed by author Wendell Barry like this. One time at the bookstore, I found a proof copy of a Cormac McCarthy novel that was only sent out to bookstores for reviews. You never know what you'll find at Landmark Books. This store is definitely worth visiting.

Have you ever visited Landmark Books in Traverse City?