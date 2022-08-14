Billions available to Indiana Residents

holding money in hand Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.

Programs For Those In Indiana Who Rent Their Home

First, let's focus on those who rent. In Indiana, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Indiana Housing Now website from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. You can search the entire state database here to find out what is available in your city or county.

What You Can Do If You Have An Indiana Mortgage

But what if you own your home? It's great to know that you have some options available too. If you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here to this website which features information from the department of United States Housing and Urban Development. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here to this specific website page. When you apply, you'll need some detailed information such as your monthly mortgage statement, information about any other mortgages on your home, two recent pay stubs (or a quarterly profit and loss statement for those self-employed), and more. ( source )

And don't forget about other programs in Indiana that are available here on this resource page . Just search for Indiana and you'll find a list of links there.

What do you think of these programs? Feel free to leave a comment. Thanks.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.