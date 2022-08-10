New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0 .,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

Cost of living continues to rise

Currently in Albany, the average estimated costs each month are approximately $3,285 without rent. And when the average amount paid for rent of a three-bedroom apartment is $1,550 per month, the cost per month is likely at least 4,835. The average salary in Albany is 4,362 after taxes, so it is easy to see why so many people are struggling. The average family is spending close to $500 more each month than they make from their job, and that's a real problem.

According to the Children's Defense Fund of New York, in New York state, nearly 1 in 5 children lives in poverty, and over 14 percent of households struggle against food hardship. Clearly an increase of several hundred dollars each month would make a big difference in the lives of these families.

What do you think about this proposal?

I'd love to hear your thoughts.

Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.