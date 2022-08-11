Some shoppers hesitant to use self-checkouts





Have you noticed that when you go shopping there are often more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you? Self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. The key factor for employers is that self-checkout reduces labor costs. When you have a lot of stores, the savings starts to add up. There are over 170 Walmarts in Ohio alone. And Walmart is expected to be going fully to self-checkout. (source) Walmart can decide staff each store with multiple cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.

That being said, there are some definite challenges that come with using the self-checkout option.According to a survey by Retail Customer Experience, more than half, 67.3%, have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. That's concerning. And there's even more.

Now this next point is more subjective and based on one individual's opinion. Carrie Jernigan, a criminal defense attorney, says that she recommends not using self-checkout at all. Jernigan says she believes that you are more likely to be labeled as a shoplifter by using self-checkout. Jernagin says that a company's asset protection team will begin to watch hours of video when an item goes missing. She says the big corporations don't have to present much evidence to get an affidavit for a warrant. Even if you aren't convicted of shoplifting, you still would likely have to hire a lawyer which can be costly.

How can you avoid these issues?

One of the best ways around having these problems is to use the physical checkout, if that is an option. But if it isn't, as in the case in many modern stores, one smart move is to pay with your credit card or debit card. When you pay with cash, that means having fewer financial records. That's why having your receipt is very important.

