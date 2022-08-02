[Opinion] The NFL doesn't care about women but loves their money

photo of gavel and money Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash)

The NFL doesn't care about women. But it sure loves their money. That's the message we can relay from yesterday yesterday's outcome with the Deshaun Watson (unless the NFL comes down much, much harder). If you read the notes from the judge Sue L. Robinson (only 16 pages here) she backs away because of precedent. In a nutshell, she says that six games is the appropriate response because of precedent and the fact that Watson was non-violent.

Robinson only studied certain cases, not taking into account the 24. These interviews were chosen as the best cases against Deshaun Watson.

The judge even went through the details of Watson's case sharing how Watson was contacting unknown massage therapists not looking into their credentials and how Watson only used a small towel for cover up.

Robinson even goes as far as to say, Watson is not being honest. And that he's not fully telling the truth. But she thinks that isn't reason to suspend a player for a longer amount of time.

The important question now is what is the NFL going to do? How will the NFL respond to this judgement?

Like I said, the NFL only cares about money and that's a disturbing fact. When many other players get heavier suspension for gambling or smoking marijuana, this ruling continues to show that women are not valued by the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns are stuck with Watson. Will fans--especially female fans--be alright with cheering on Watson and the Browns? That's a great question. I'm not watching or cheering on the Browns anytime in the near future myself.

How about you? What do you think about this suspension? Please share your thoughts in the comments.